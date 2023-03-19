Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.25.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

