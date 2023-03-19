Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $7.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Rocket Companies by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,720,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

