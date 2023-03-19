Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADEVF shares. Danske lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

