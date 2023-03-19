Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells $1,869,103.84 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SEAS opened at $57.30 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

