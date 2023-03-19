Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $1,581,850.33 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.86. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

