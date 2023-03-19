Insider Selling: Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Insider Sells $1,247,164.92 in Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $297.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,104,000 after buying an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,679,000 after buying an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,608,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,715,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

