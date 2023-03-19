Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CEO Sells $1,704,930.02 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $66,069,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MMSI opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after acquiring an additional 617,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,517,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,766,000 after acquiring an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,178,000 after acquiring an additional 112,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,537,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

