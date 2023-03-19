BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.22.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. Citigroup began coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company.
BRP Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. BRP has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.
BRP Company Profile
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
