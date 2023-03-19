Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 5,022,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 3,127,515 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $17.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,127,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,424,000 after purchasing an additional 115,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 290,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,221,000 after purchasing an additional 129,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

