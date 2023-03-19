JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.30%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.