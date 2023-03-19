Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCPH. Guggenheim upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,903 shares of company stock valued at $103,890 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

