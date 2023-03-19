Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Northland Securities

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.57.
Vacasa Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of VCSA stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87.
Vacasa Company Profile
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
