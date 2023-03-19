Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Northland Securities

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Vacasa Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Vacasa Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

