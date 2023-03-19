Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of ALRS opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

In related news, CFO Alan Villalon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,492.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Zimmer bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,116. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Villalon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at $135,492.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,777 shares of company stock valued at $122,496 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

