Piper Sandler Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $264.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $232.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.70. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

