Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $159.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

