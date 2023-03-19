StockNews.com Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Four Corners Property Trust from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

