Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $164.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.39. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

In related news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $29,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 58,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 446,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 149,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

