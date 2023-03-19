e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.75.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,195 shares of company stock worth $20,604,238. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 530,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

