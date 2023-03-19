Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,880,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 257,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

