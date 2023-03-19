Head-To-Head Contrast: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bankwell Financial Group and Columbia Banking System, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Banking System 0 4 3 0 2.43

Columbia Banking System has a consensus target price of $32.43, indicating a potential upside of 49.30%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Bankwell Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

33.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 30.94% 15.19% 1.26% Columbia Banking System 33.55% 11.87% 1.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Columbia Banking System’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $120.99 million 1.68 $37.43 million $4.81 5.40 Columbia Banking System $745.63 million 2.29 $250.18 million $3.20 6.79

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Bankwell Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, CT.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

