Financial Contrast: Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and The Competition

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Host Hotels & Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $4.91 billion N/A 17.43 Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors $905.70 million $157.27 million 13.07

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts N/A N/A N/A Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors 10.62% -5.00% 2.20%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors 2429 12243 13494 313 2.41

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 26.21%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts’ peers have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 167.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

