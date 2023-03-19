Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $420.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $415.70.

Shares of ADBE opened at $358.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.90. The stock has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,157 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,038,000 after buying an additional 106,037 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,582,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 576,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,137,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

