Brokerages Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target at $92.00

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

SouthState Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SouthState by 666.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,497,000 after buying an additional 1,155,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,906,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SouthState has a twelve month low of $66.56 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Stories

