Wells Fargo & Company Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $360.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $415.70.

Adobe Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $358.14 on Thursday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The company has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.90.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,157 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,038,000 after acquiring an additional 106,037 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 576,879 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

