Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of STOK opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $393.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.42. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Insider Activity

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 814.73%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,702 shares of company stock valued at $97,205. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,793,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 3,397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 40,432 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 249,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 181,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.