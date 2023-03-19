Credit Suisse Group Trims Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Target Price to $38.00

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.20.
MLYS opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $21.98.
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
