Credit Suisse Group Trims Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Target Price to $38.00

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.20.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

MLYS opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

About Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares in the company, valued at $29,875,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,875,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.