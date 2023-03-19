Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.30 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTLY stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.78. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

