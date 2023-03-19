T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $197.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.17.

TMUS opened at $142.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.60. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

