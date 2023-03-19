iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research downgraded iHeartMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.43.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Trading Down 9.1 %

IHRT opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.74. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 17,500 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.