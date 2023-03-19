BMO Capital Markets Raises Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $47.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Stock Performance

Merus stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $30.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Merus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Merus by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.