BOX (NYSE:BOX) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $32.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.07. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,660.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,660.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,206.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,696 shares of company stock worth $1,779,626. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 32.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

