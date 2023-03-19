Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

CAPR stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

