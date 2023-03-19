Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Chardan Capital

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Freightos in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Freightos Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of CRGO stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Freightos has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

