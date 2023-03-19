Jason R. Whitaker Sells 181,541 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Whitaker sold 181,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $3,841,407.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,637 shares in the company, valued at $13,428,918.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

About Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,661 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $501,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,490,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

