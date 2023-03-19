DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.
DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.71. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
