DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.71. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.