Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CEO Sells $2,813,693.40 in Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SREGet Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.21 and a 200 day moving average of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.18%.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

