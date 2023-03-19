HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $698,942.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 753,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,371.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $698,942.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 753,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,371.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,121,433 shares of company stock valued at $32,707,169 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $54,539,000. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after buying an additional 2,449,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $8,965,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,437,970 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.