ON’s (ONON) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of ON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.23.

ONON stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

