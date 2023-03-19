Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $3,433,778.45 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $243.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.96 and its 200 day moving average is $230.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $247.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

