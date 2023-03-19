Mattel’s (MAT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MAT opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.20. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 173.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.