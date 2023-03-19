Needham & Company LLC Cuts Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $24.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARQT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $677.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,548 shares of company stock worth $537,319. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

