Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRLT. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $374.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brilliant Earth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

