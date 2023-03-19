Insider Selling: GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) CEO Sells $5,487,167.01 in Stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

