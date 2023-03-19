Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIXX. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.51.
Homology Medicines Stock Performance
NASDAQ FIXX opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $54.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -0.01.
Homology Medicines Company Profile
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
