Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIXX. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.51.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $54.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $1,422,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Homology Medicines by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 144,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 52.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

