Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $24,409,161.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,375,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $24,409,161.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,309,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,741,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex alerts:

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jeffery Westphal sold 23,884 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $445,914.28.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Jeffery Westphal sold 62,857 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,171,025.91.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $702,265.62.

Vertex Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -205.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tensile Capital Management LP grew its position in Vertex by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vertex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after acquiring an additional 281,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 717,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vertex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 108,770 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.