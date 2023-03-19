Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Sells A$62,220,000.00 in Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Rating) insider Anthony Hall sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$62.22 ($41.48), for a total value of A$62,220,000.00 ($41,480,000.00).

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Pro Medicus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Pro Medicus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Pro Medicus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.