Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Sells A$62,220,000.00 in Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Rating) insider Anthony Hall sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$62.22 ($41.48), for a total value of A$62,220,000.00 ($41,480,000.00).
Pro Medicus Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.50.
Pro Medicus Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Pro Medicus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Pro Medicus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.
Featured Stories
