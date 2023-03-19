The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 4,000,000 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42.

On Monday, January 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 1,481 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $12,603.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $303.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.