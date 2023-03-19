Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Securities cut shares of Decibel Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

NASDAQ DBTX opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

