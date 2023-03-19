Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Head-To-Head Review

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Asset Management and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 5 1 2.88 Focus Financial Partners 0 7 2 0 2.22

Earnings and Valuation

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus target price of $47.06, suggesting a potential upside of 53.20%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $50.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.08%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Focus Financial Partners.

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Focus Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.37 N/A N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners $2.14 billion 1.86 $91.78 million $1.31 39.08

Focus Financial Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners 4.28% 25.59% 6.70%

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Focus Financial Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam in November 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

