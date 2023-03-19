Financial Comparison: DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) vs. AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of AvidXchange shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DocuSign has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, AvidXchange has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 3 9 3 0 2.00 AvidXchange 1 2 6 0 2.56

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DocuSign and AvidXchange, as provided by MarketBeat.

DocuSign currently has a consensus price target of $62.93, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. AvidXchange has a consensus price target of $10.95, suggesting a potential upside of 45.29%. Given AvidXchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than DocuSign.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DocuSign and AvidXchange’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $2.52 billion 4.68 -$97.45 million ($0.49) -119.43 AvidXchange $316.35 million 4.75 -$101.28 million ($0.52) -14.50

DocuSign has higher revenue and earnings than AvidXchange. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvidXchange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -3.87% -8.07% -1.24% AvidXchange -32.02% -11.60% -3.92%

Summary

DocuSign beats AvidXchange on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

